Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion

Rok Sushi Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

1200 Hermosa Ave

Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Popular Items

LA Kings Roll
Rainbow Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll

SUSHI

Nigiri (2pc)

Albacore

$8.75

Crab

$8.75

Freshwater Eel

$8.75

Mackerel

$8.50

Octopus

$9.00

Quail Egg

$4.00

Salmon

$8.75

Salmon Roe

$9.00

Scallop

$8.50

Shrimp

$8.75

Smelt Eggs

$8.00

Squid

$8.50

Sweet Shrimp

$16.50

Tamago

$7.00

Toro Bluefin Belly

$16.75

Tuna

$9.00

Tuna Tataki

$9.25

Uni

$16.75

Whitefish

$8.75

Yellowtail

$8.75

Spicy Tuna Sushi

$8.50

Shrimp Boat

$13.00

Spanish Mackerel

$9.50Out of stock

Sushi Rice

$2.50

Sashimi (7pc)

Albacore Sashimi

$19.75

Crab Sashimi

$19.50

Eel Sashimi

$21.00

Mackerel Sashimi

$19.00

Octopus Sashimi

$20.00

Salmon Eggs Sashimi

$21.00

Salmon Sashimi

$19.50

Scallops Sashimi

$21.00

Shrimp Sashimi

$20.00

Smelt Eggs Sashimi

$18.00

Squid Sashimi

$19.00

Swt. Shrimp Sashimi

$31.00

Tamago Sashimi

$15.25

Toro Sashimi

$33.00

Tuna Sashimi

$20.00

Tuna Tataki Sashimi

$21.00

Uni Sashimi

$33.00

White Fish Sashimi

$20.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$22.00

Spanish Mack Sashimi

$20.00Out of stock

Specialty Sashimi

Albacore Carpaccio

$22.00

Salmon Carpaccio

$22.00

Tuna Carpaccio

$22.00

Yellowtail Carpaccio

$22.00

Blackened Tuna Sashimi

$23.00

Cajun Tuna Sashimi

$22.00

Cajun Salmon Sashimi

$22.00

Cajun Sashimi Combo

$36.00

Garlic Tuna Sashimi

$21.75

Garlic Salmon Sashimi

$21.75

Garlic Sashimi Combo

$35.75

Oyster Shooter

$11.00

Rolls

Alaskan Roll

$18.00

Salmon, cucumber, avocado, japanese mayo, sesame seeds

Beto Summertime

$20.00

Inside: Crispy Rice, Spicy Tuna Outside: Avocado, Yuzu, Jalapeno, Japanese mayo

Beto Wintertime

$19.00Out of stock

Cash Roll

$20.00

Inside: Crispy Rice, Spicy Tuna, Gobo Outside: Salmon, Tuna, Habanero Ponzu Sauce

Ceviche Roll

$20.25

Yellowtail, Shrimp, Cilantro, Avocado, Red Onion, Ponzu & Sriracha, wrapped in cucumber (No Rice)

Cowboy

$20.50

Inside: Yellowtail, Cilantro, Jalapeno Outside: Avocado, Ponzu

Gambler

$19.00

A whole Jalapeno stuffed inside with spicy tuna and cream cheese and deep fried. Outside: Spicy mayo and ponzu

Garlic Albacore Roll

$16.75

Hermosa Beach Roll

$19.75

Inside: Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Gobo, Sprouts Outside: Smelt Eggs, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

LA Kings Roll

$20.50

Inside: Crab, Cucumber, Avocado Outside: Seared Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Lakers Lobster

$29.00

Inside: Lobster, Cucumber, Spicy Tuna Outside: Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Late Night Hermosa

$22.00

Inside: Baked Lobster, Snow Crab Outside: Backed Scallop, Garlic Dynamite Sauce, wrapped in Soy Paper

Loco Roll

$19.50

Manhattan Roll

$20.00

Inside: Crispy Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado Outside: Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon

Pacific Ocean

$20.25

Inside: Shrimp Tempura, Snow Crab Outside: Tuna, Avocado, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Crispy Onions, wrapped in Soy Paper

Spicy Crispy Crab

$19.50

Crispy Rice Blocks topped with Snow Crab, Jalapeno and Eel Sauce

Spicy Crispy Shrimp

$19.50

Inside: Crispy Panko Shrimp, Avocado, Gobo Outside: Spicy Tuna, Jalapeno, Eel Sauce

Spicy Crispy Tuna

$19.75

Crispy Rice Blocks topped with Spicy Tuna and Jalapeno

Surf & Turf

$21.00

Inside: Marinated Steak, Crab, Green Onion, tempura battered and deep fried Outside: Citrus and Eel Sauce

Tap Out

$20.00

Inside: Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Ponzu Outside: Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Sriracha, Habanero Slices

Tuna Lovers

$19.50

Inside: Yellowtail, Cucumber, Cilantro Outside: Spicy Tuna, Jalapeno, Yuzu

Universal Roll

$19.75

Inside: Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado Outside: Crab, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Gravity Roll

$20.00

Heffe

$33.00

Albacore Roll

$18.50

Avocado Roll

$8.75

Baked Crab Roll

$13.75

Baked Salmon Roll

$10.50

California Roll

$10.75

Caterpillar Roll

$19.75

Chicken Teriyaki Roll

$18.00

Crunchy Roll

$19.25

Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Dragon Roll

$18.50

Eel Roll

$9.00

Firecracker Roll

$20.00

Philly Roll

$18.50

Rainbow Roll

$20.00

Salmon Roll

$9.00

Salmon, Avacado and Cucumber wrapped in Nori

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.50

Scallop Roll

$8.75

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$16.75

Soft Shell Crab Roll

$21.00

Spicy Scallop Roll

$9.25

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.75

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$9.00

Tuna Roll

$9.25

Tuna Tataki Roll

$16.00

Vegetable Roll

$8.50

Yellowtail Roll

$9.00

Baked Hand Roll Trio

$30.50

Baked Lobster & Crab Hand Roll

$16.25

Baked Salmon Hand Roll

$11.50

Spicy Hand Roll Trio

$24.50

Negi Toro Handroll

$10.50

Baked Crab Hand Roll

$13.00

Bruce Lee

$20.00

Burrito

$22.00

Casino

$19.50

Chimichanga

$22.50

Crazy Fish

$21.00

Dynamite

$20.00

Freeway

$18.00

Jolly Jalapeno

$19.50

Kaly

$20.00

KJ Surfer

$17.00

Philly Tempura

$18.50

Rok Lobster

$21.00

San Fran

$19.00

Shrimp Boat Captain

$13.00Out of stock

Spicy Crab Tempura

$19.50

Spicy Crispy Shrimp

$19.50

Spicy Katana

$17.00

Surf and Turf

$20.50

Tarantula

$20.50

Tuna Lovers

$19.50

W.F.O.

$18.50

Tiger Roll

$17.50

Yum Yum Crunch

$17.00

Firecracker

$19.50

Platters

Sushi Sampler (10pc)

$42.00

Sashimi Sampler (15pc)

$37.00

Sashimi Sampler + (20pc)

$44.00

Sashimi Platter (38pc)

$68.00

Monkey Balls

$18.00

KITCHEN

Appetizers

Ahi Poke

$11.50Out of stock

Calamari

$15.00

Salmon Collar (Kama)

$15.50

Yellowtail Collar

$15.50

Sm Edamame

$7.50

Lg Edamame

$10.00
Tacos (3pc)

Tacos (3pc)

$13.75
Chicken Gyoza

Chicken Gyoza

$12.50

Vegetable Gyoza

$12.50

Chicken Karaage

$15.50

Oysters (Half Shell)

$16.50Out of stock

Oyster Shooter

$11.00

Shishito Peppers

$14.50

Shrimp Scampi

$14.00Out of stock

Vegetable Tempura w/ Shrimp

$20.00

Soft Shell Crab Tempura

$21.00

Tofu Agedashi

$13.75

Veggie Tempura

$16.50

Buffalo Wings

$13.50

Mango Habanero Rangoons

$13.75

Shrimp Tempura

$21.00

Crab Mozzarella Tempura

$13.75

Soup & Salad

Miso Soup

$6.00

Ramen

$17.25

Cucumber Salad

$8.25

Seaweed Salad

$8.25

Poke Salad

$11.50Out of stock

Avocado Salad

$20.00

Sashimi Salad

$23.00

Rok Salad

$13.00

Salmon Skin Salad

$15.50

Sushi Bar Salad

$19.00

Entrees

Baked Salmon

$25.00

Black Miso Cod

$25.00

Chicken Teriyaki Dinner

$24.00

Diablo Shrimp Pasta

$23.00

Wagyu Kobe Sliders

$18.00Out of stock

Three Wagyu Kobe Beef Mini-Burgers with chipotle mayo, tomato, lettuce, red onions, on a sweet hawaiian bun. Served with french fries.

Cheese Pizza

$10.00Out of stock

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.50Out of stock

Soy Garlic Noodles

$13.50

Creole Alfredo

$13.50

ROK Burger

$17.00

Sides

White Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$3.00Out of stock

Garlic Rice

$4.00

French Fries

$6.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Steamed Veggies

$5.00

Side Chicken

$8.00

Side Salmon

$8.00

Fresh Wasabi

$5.00

Tofu

$5.00

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Small White Rice

$2.00

Small Brown Rice

$2.00Out of stock

Grilled Shrimp

$6.50

Kids Menu

Chicken Basket

$11.50

JR Chicken Teriyaki

$12.00

JR Pasta

$8.00

Kid's Burger

$12.00Out of stock

Desserts

Banana Tempura

$11.50

Fruit Plate

$8.50

Green Tea Ice Cream

$4.50

Mochi Ice Cream

$9.00Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Bday Banana Tempura

Chocolate Hazelnut Cheesecake

$8.50

The Roko Choco

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1200 Hermosa Ave, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Directions

