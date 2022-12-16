Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Barbeque

Tamaen - Gardena 15476 South west avenue

review star

No reviews yet

15476 South west avenue

Gardena, CA 90249

To Go Bento

American Wagyu Bento

American Wagyu Bento

$25.99

Our wagyu beef is sourced from the best farms in Japan and carefully prepared to ensure that you get a high-quality product.

High Quality Tongue Bento

High Quality Tongue Bento

$24.99

Our High Quality Tongue Bento is perfect for a quick lunch or a hearty dinner. Our meat is fresh and tender, and our sauces are all made from scratch with the finest ingredients.

Prime Bento

Prime Bento

$19.99

To Go BBQ (Raw Meat)

Celebrity Set (For 2-3 people)

Celebrity Set (For 2-3 people)

$200.00

-High Quality Cube Cut Tongue -Limited Short Rib -Limited Cube Cut Ribeye -High Quality Ribeye -Wagyu Ribeye

High Quality Assorted Set (For 2-3 people)

High Quality Assorted Set (For 2-3 people)

$150.00

-High Quality Cube Cut Ribeye -High Quality Outside Skirt -High Quality Short Rib -High Quality Ribeye -High Quality Salted Tongue

Tamaen Assorted Set (For 2-3 people)

Tamaen Assorted Set (For 2-3 people)

$110.00

-Cube Cut Ribeye -Outside Skirt -Short Rib -Ribeye -Salted Tongue

Steak

USDA Prime Tenderloin Steak (Approx 5oz)

USDA Prime Tenderloin Steak (Approx 5oz)

$39.99
Ribeye Steak (Approx 8oz)

Ribeye Steak (Approx 8oz)

$25.99

Salad & Kimchee

Tamaen Original Salad

Tamaen Original Salad

$9.99
Green Salad

Green Salad

$5.99
Assorted Kimchee

Assorted Kimchee

$9.99
Assorted Pickled Vegetables

Assorted Pickled Vegetables

$7.99

Pancake

Seafood Pancake

Seafood Pancake

$12.99

Leak, Squid, Shrimp & Clams

Tamaen Original

Tamaen Original

$9.99
Cheese Pancake

Cheese Pancake

$7.99

Leek & Cheese

Soup

Braised Short Rib Soup

Braised Short Rib Soup

$10.99
Spicy Beef Soup

Spicy Beef Soup

$10.99
OX Tail Soup

OX Tail Soup

$10.99
Seaweed Soup

Seaweed Soup

$4.99
Egg Soup

Egg Soup

$4.99
Vegetable Soup

Vegetable Soup

$4.99

Noodles

Cold Noodle

Cold Noodle

$9.99
Spicy Cold Noodle

Spicy Cold Noodle

$9.99

Rice

Rice with Shiso Leaf

Rice with Shiso Leaf

$4.50

Gift Certificate

$100.00

SPAM

Plain

$3.50

Tsuna Mayo

$5.50

Wasabi Mayo

$5.00

Mentaiko

$5.00

Umeshiso

$5.00

Takana

$5.00

Topping

Wasabi

$0.50

Mentaiko

$1.50

Tsuna

$1.50

Mayo

$0.50

Shiso

$0.50

Umeshiso

$1.50

Kimchi

$1.00

Natto

$1.50

Takuan

$1.00

Takana

$1.50

Cheese

$1.00

Avocado

$1.00

Extra SPAM

$1.50

Spicy Sauce

$0.75

Cucumber

$1.00

Kanikama

$1.50

Shake

$2.00

No SPAM

$2.00

Soup

Miso soup

$2.00

OX Tail

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
