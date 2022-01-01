Gum Tree Cafe 238 Pier Ave.

Gum Tree Cafe imageView gallery

Popular Items

Avocado Toast
Organic Quinoa Salad
Soup & 1/2 Sandwich

Coffee/Tea

Drip Coffee

$2.95+

Aromatic full bodied smooth dark roast Lavazza Gran Riserva coffee.

Cafe' Latte

$4.25+

Double shot of Lavazza Super Crema Espresso with silky creamy choice of milk.

Flat White

$4.25+

Our little strong Aussie style 'latte'. A double shot of Lavazza Super Crema whole bean with your choice of milk.

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Double shot of Super Crema Espresso with perfectly silky foam milk of your choice.

Espresso

$2.95+

Lavazza Super Crema Espresso, medium bodied with hints of hazelnut aromas, sweet fruity notes, with a touch of smokiness

Macchiato

$3.25+

Lavazza Super Crema Espresso. Medium bodied with hints of hazelnut aromas, sweet fruity notes, with a touch of smokiness, with a dollop of creamy foam.

Americano

$3.25+

Lavazza Super Crema Espresso, medium bodied with hints of hazelnut aromas, sweet fruity notes, with a touch of smokiness. Poured long.

Mocha

$4.25+

Super Crema Espresso with rich, sweet Ghirardelli chocolate sauce, finished with a silky creamy foam.

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Gran Riserva coffee beans brewed in house for 18 hrs for a strong, aromatic, full bodied cold brew. Hints of hazelnut, and a sweet smokiness.

Spiced Chai Latte

$3.95+

An aromatic blend of cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, ginger, and anise, balanced with Darjeeling black tea, lightly sweetened with honey and real sugar with hints of vanilla. Latte style.

Matcha

$4.75+

100% Organic Barista Matcha green tea, loaded with antioxidants and amino acids (L-theanine) for better health. Latte' style or traditional (non milk)

Tea

$2.75+

Assortment of caffeinated, herbal, and green teas available hot or iced.

Hot Cocoa

$3.50

Delicious hot milk chocolate, topped with whipped cream and cocoa.

Suja Shot 2fl oz

$3.95

Packed with functional ingredients like ginger, turmeric, echinacea, and live probiotics, the Suja immunity defense shot is sure to give you the boost your body needs!

Café Au Lait

$3.25

Soda/Juice/Water

Arnold Palmer

$3.50+

the perfect combination of our freshly made ginger lemonade and brewed Walters Bay iced tea.

Bottled Water

$2.50+

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$4.95

Aussie brewed ginger beer from the cane fields of Queensland, made with real cane sugar.

House Ginger Lemonade

$4.00+

Freshly squeezed lemons in-house infused with house made sweetened ginger syrup.

Kombucha

$5.50

Brew Dr. Kombucha, made with fermented tea, dried herbs and fruits, packed with probiotics.

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Coca-Cola made with real cane sugar 12Fl oz

Diet Coke 12Fl oz

$3.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.00+

Freshly in-house squeezed orange juice

Orangina 14.2Fl oz

$3.50

Refreshing lightly carbonated orange citrus drink.

Pellegrino Sparkling Water 10.8Fl oz

$3.50

Italian sparkling water

Juice Box

$2.75

Honest Kids Organic Juice box 6oz

Milk

$2.75

Organic Reduced fat chocolate milk 8.25oz

Counter Treats

Smuffin

$3.95

Classic American S'more treat served ready to eat. Your favorite Graham Cracker, marshmallow and milk chocolate pastime in a variety of tasty flavors.

Gluten Free Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.50

Our house made buttery, crumbly, delicious peanut butter cookie with chocolate chips.

Butter Croissant

$3.50

Rich buttery, flakey croissant from our favorite local bakery BreadBar

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Rich buttery and flakey croissant with a decadent chocolate inside, from our favorite local bakery BreadBar

Mini Muffins

$2.00

Every kids favorite. Bite size muffin balls in vanilla or chocolate. 4 muffins per serve.

Tim Tam

$1.00

Aussie classic 'cookie'. Milk chocolate wrapped chocolate wafer with a chocolate or caramel center.

Pumpkin Bread

$3.00

Fresh pumpkin bread slice made with real pumpkin! Baked in our cafe.

Banana Bread

$3.00

Our house baked moist banana bread served by the thick slice!

Scone

$3.75Out of stock

Freshly baked blueberry scone from our local baker BreadBar.

Kroif'n of Malibu

$3.95

Fluffy, airy, sweet doughnut (ish :)) pastry from our French baker BreadBar.

Potato Chips

$2.50

Miss Vickies kettle baked chips

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$7.95+

Crushed avocado on Bread Bar buckwheat bread with a sprinkle of chili flakes.

Croissant Panini

$11.95

Free range eggs, aged white cheddar, Roma tomato on a BreadBar butter croissant, served panini style with a side of organic greens or mixed seasonal fruit.

Bacon, Egg, Mushroom Panini

$11.75

Free range eggs, mushroom, bacon and Greek Feta and our rustic ciabatta with your choice of side. served panini style.

Veggie Burrito

$13.95

Free range egg whites, avocado, bell peppers, cheddar, red onion, tomato, chipotle aioli lightly pressed on a flour tortilla wrap.

Brie and Apricot Baguette Panini

$10.25

Double cream French Brie and apricot preserve on a rustic French baguette, served panini style.

Vegemite Sandwich Panini

$10.95

Aussie Vegemite spread, aged white cheddar, and fresh tomato on BreadBar sourdough. Served panini style.

Organic Steel Cut Oatmeal

$9.95

Organic steel cut oatmeal topped with a medley of fresh seasonal fruit and a side of brown sugar.

Organic Greek Yogurt

$6.00

Organic non-fat Greek yogurt, with an option of adding our delicious house granola and fruit. served with a side of honey.

Lunch

South Indian Chicken sandwich

$12.95

Organic greens, Roma tomato, and ginger mango chutney on rustic BreadBar ciabatta. Served panini style.

Free Range Chicken Pesto sandwich

$13.95

Grilled Free Range chicken breast, Chevre goat cheese, oven roasted tomato, with house organic walnut arugula pesto spread served on rustic Buckwheat. Served panini style. ** pesto contains tree nuts **pesto contains tree nuts

Veggie Sandwich

$11.95

Organic Arugula, Roma tomato, avocado, aged Irish cheddar, and house hummus on rustic Buckwheat bread. Served panini style.

Prosciutto di Parma sandwich

$13.95

With burrata cheese, fresh basil, roasted Roma tomato, and a garlic olive oil drizzle on rustic BreadBar ciabatta. Served panini style.

BLT

$9.95

With 3 pieces of bacon strip, Roma tomato, romaine lettuce, house chipotle aioli on Breadbar sourdough. Served panini style.

Soup & 1/2 Sandwich

$13.95

Choose one of our available sandwiches and delicious soups of the day, comes with a side of our organic greens or mixed fruit medley. Sandwich served panini style.

Soup Du Jour

$6.95+

Our House made soups change every few days. Served with a side of toasted baguette

Linguini Pesto Pasta

$13.75

With house organic arugula walnut pesto, sun-dried tomato, and freshly course grated parmesan cheese. Add free range chicken breast $4.95 ** pesto contains tree nuts

Aussie Beef Pie

$11.50Out of stock

Ground beef, w/ finely diced carrots, celery, onion, and a rich gravy in a shortcrust and puff pastry pie, with side of tomato sauce (ketchup). Served with a side of seasonal fruit or organic greens.

Chicken Curry Pie

$11.50

Chunks of free range chicken breast simmered in a mild Indian curry with coconut milk and onions in a shortcrust and puff pastry pie. Served with a side of organic greens or seasonal fruit.

Aussie Sausage Roll

$10.75

Seasoned ground pork baked in a light puff pastry, served with a side of seasonal fruit or organic greens.

Salads

Organic Quinoa Salad

$13.95

Organic red quinoa, organic arugula, avocado, Campari tomato, corn, cucumber, cannellini beans, scallions, basil, and cilantro, with preserved house lemon caper vinaigrette on the side.

Roasted Beet Salad

$12.95

Organic arugula, oven roasted beets, goat cheese, macadamia nuts, with house Rosella Sherry vinaigrette.

Organic Kale Caesar

$13.50

Organic baby kale, house made croutons, avocado, dried cranberries, chili flakes, parmesan cheese and house caesar dressing on the side.

House Mixed Greens

$6.00

Organic mixed mesclun greens, serve with our house Champagne mustard dressing

Daily Special

Slow cooked BBQ Pulled Pork panini w/thin sliced ham. Swiss cheese, crunchy pickles, Jalapenos', Dijon mustard on a rustic Ciabatta roll. Served with organic greens or seasonal fruit.

Pulled Pork Cubano

$14.95

Slow cooked BBQ Pulled Pork panini w/thin sliced ham. Swiss cheese, crunchy pickles, Jalapenos', Dijon mustard on a rustic Ciabatta roll. Served with organic greens or seasonal fruit.

Kids

Kids Scrambled Eggs on Toast

$7.95

Free range scrambled eggs on whole wheat bread with a side of seasonal fruit or organic greens.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.95

Aged sharp white Irish cheddar on multigrain bread with side of seasonal fruit or organic greens.

Grilled Banana and Nutella Sandwich

$7.95

served on whole wheat bread with a side of seasonal fruit or organic greens.

Kids Turkey And Cheddar Sandwich

$8.00

All natural turkey slices, aged Irish cheddar on grilled whole wheat bread, with a side of seasonal fruit or organic greens.

PB&J

$7.00

Creamy peanut butter and strawberry jam, served on whole wheat bread with seasonal fruit or organic greens.

Kids Tasting Plate

$8.50

Bite size pieces of all natural turkey, cheddar cheese, side of seasonal fruit, side of house humus and toasted whole wheat bread,

Mac n Cheese

$7.95

Macaroni with creamy 3 cheese sauce

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Gum Tree thanks you for eating and and shopping locally.

Location

238 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Directions

Gum Tree Cafe image

