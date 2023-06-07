  • Home
  • /
  • Hermosa Beach
  • /
  • California Sushi and Teriyaki - Inside Vons mall, Next to UPS store
Restaurant header imageView gallery

California Sushi and Teriyaki Inside Vons mall, Next to UPS store

review star

No reviews yet

703 Pier Avenue, STE A

Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Regular

A. Appetizers

A1. Edamame

$4.99

A2. Fried/ Steamed Tofu

$5.99

Lightly fried tofu with dipping sauce

A3. Fried/Steamed Gyoza

$6.99

Japanese style dumplings filled with chicken and vegetables

A4. Soft Shell Crab

$10.99

Fried soft shell crab with yuzu ponzu sauce

A5. Vegetable Tempura

$9.99

20 pcs of fried sweet yellow squash, sweet potato, carrot, broccoli, and green beans

A6. Combo Tempura

A6. Combo Tempura

$12.99

Shrimp and vegetables lightly battered and fried served with tempura dipping sauce. Our crispy tempura is prepared in rice bran oil. Vegetables include green string beans, carrot, sweet potatoes, broccoli, and kabocha squash

A7 Chicken Karaage

$10.99

6pcs fried chicken with Fat Kitty sauce

A8. Sashimi Carpaccio

$15.99

Thinly sliced sashimi with ponzu sauce

A9. Poke on the Cloud

A9. Poke on the Cloud

$11.99

Poke with tender fried rice chips

A10. Crispy Rice

$8.99

4pc of fried sea-weeded rice with spicy tuna ball, masago, spicy mayo, and eel sauce

D. Salad

D1. Cucumber Salad

$5.99

Thin sliced cucumber marinated in vinegar sauce

D2. Seaweed Salad

$6.99

Marinated seaweed with cucumber, topped with sesame seed and masago

D3. Green Salad

$8.99

Romaine, Lettuce, spring mix, red cabbage, carrot, cucumber, avocado, tomato

D4. Avocado Salad

$11.99

House salad topped with full avocado slices

D5. Tofu Salad

$11.99

House salad topped with fried or steamed or cold tofu dice

D6. Chicken Salad

$12.99

House salad topped with grilled teriyaki chicken

D7. BBQ Salmon Salad

D7. BBQ Salmon Salad

$14.99

House salad topped with grilled salmon

D8. Diced Sashimi Salad

$15.99

House Salad topped with diced mixed sashimi with sauce

S. Sashimi/ Sushi

S1. Sashimi (6pcs)

$15.99

Bluefin Tuna/ Scottish Salmon/ Albacore/Tuna&Salmon/Yellowtail+$1

S2. Beach Boys Sashimi (10pcs)

$20.99

3pcs bluefin tuna, 3pcs Scottish salmon, 2pcs albacore, 2pcs yellowtail

S3. Surfer Plate Sashimi (14pcs)

S3. Surfer Plate Sashimi (14pcs)

$25.99

4pcs tuna, 4pcs salmon, 3pcs albacore, 3pcs yellowtail

S4. Unigi Bowl

$15.99

Eel, avocado on sushi rice, side salad

S5. Spicy Tuna Bowl

$15.99

Spicy tuna, avocado and salad on sushi rice

S6. Diced Sashimi Bowl

$15.99

Assorted diced sashimi, avocado mixed with spicy mayo, Korean Spicy, poke sauce

S7. Chirashi Sashimi Bowl

S7. Chirashi Sashimi Bowl

$21.99

Assorted fresh sashimi on sushi rice

S8. Super Maki Special

$13.99

Ca roll 5pcs, Spicy tuna roll 5pcs, Crunch Roll 5pcs

S9. Super Sushi Plate

S9. Super Sushi Plate

$20.99

Chef's choice sushi 10pcs

S10. Fat Kitty Sushi and Maki

$19.99

Chef's choice sushi 8pcs w/choice of roll

S11. Fat Kitty Surf Board

$69.99

Chef choice sushi 12pcs, sashimi 10pcs, 1 choice of special roll. served w/ Edamame, Miso soup, and Side tempura (2-3 people)

S12. Sashimi Bento Box

$15.99

S13. Sushi Bento Box

$15.99

Sushi A la carte

2pcs Sushi a la carte

R. Rolls

R1. Prosciutto e Tuna roll

R1. Prosciutto e Tuna roll

$15.99

(signature roll) In: krab, avocado, cucumber Out: Prosciutto, fresh tuna, avocado Sauce: Truffle mayo

R2. Lox with No bagle

R2. Lox with No bagle

$15.99

(signature roll) In:Cream cheese, cucumber Out:Smoked salmon, dill, caper, red onion Sauce: horseradish mayo

R3. California roll

R3. California roll

$3.99+

(classic rolls) In: krab, cucumber, avocado

R4. Spicy California roll

R4. Spicy California roll

$4.99+

(classic roll) In: avocado, cucumber, spicy krab

R5. Spicy tuna roll

R5. Spicy tuna roll

$4.49+

(classic roll) In: spicy tuna, cucumber, smelt egg

R6. Crunch roll

R6. Crunch roll

$5.99+

(classic roll) In: shrimp tempura, avocado, krab, cucumber Out: Crunch Crumbs Sauce: eel, white sauce

R7. Shrimp tempura roll

R7. Shrimp tempura roll

$5.99+

(classic roll) In: Shrimp tempura, Cucumber, krab, romaine, red cabbage, carrot

R8. Beef teriyaki roll

R8. Beef teriyaki roll

$6.49+

(classic roll) In: beef teriyaki cucumber, avocado Sauce: teriyaki

R9. Salmon tempura roll

R9. Salmon tempura roll

$5.99+

(classic roll) In: salmon tempura, krab, avocado, cucumber

R10. Veggie roll

R10. Veggie roll

$13.99

(special roll) In:Avocado, Cucumber, Carrot, Red Cabbage, Romaine Lettuce

R11. Crunch dragon roll

R11. Crunch dragon roll

$13.99

In: shrimp Tempura, cucumber, krab, avocado Out: spicy tuna,crunch crumbs Sauce: spicy mayo, eel

R12. Hawaiian roll

R12. Hawaiian roll

$13.99

(special roll) In: krab, cucumber, avocado Out: Tuna

R13. Washington roll

R13. Washington roll

$13.99

(special roll) In: krab, cucumber, avocado Out: salmon

R14. Philadelphia roll

$13.99

(special roll) In: cream cheese, cucumber, avocado Out: salmon

R15. Caterphilla roll

R15. Caterphilla roll

$13.99

(special roll) In: water eel, krab, cucumber Out: avocado Sauce: eel

R16. Rainbow roll

R16. Rainbow roll

$13.99

(special roll) In: krab, cucumber, avocado Out: tuna, salmon, shrimp, albacore, avocado

R17. Spicy tuna rainbow roll

$14.99

(special roll) In: spicy tuna Out: tuna, salmon, shrimp, albacore, avocado

R18. Salmon skin roll

R18. Salmon skin roll

$12.99

(special roll) In: fried salmon skin, cucumber, avocado Sauce: eel

R19. Tiger roll

R19. Tiger roll

$13.50

(special roll) In: Shrimp Tempura, cucumber, Avocado, Krab Out: Steamed Shrimp

R20. Green dragon roll

R20. Green dragon roll

$14.99

(special roll) In: shrimp, krab, cucumber, avocado Out: fresh water eel, avocado Sauce: eel

R21. Red dragon roll

R21. Red dragon roll

$13.99

(special roll) In: krab, cucumber, avocado Out: fresh tuna, avocado

R22. Aloha roll

R22. Aloha roll

$14.49

(special roll) In: spicy tuna, cucumber Out: albacore, avocado, serrano pepper, green onion Sauce: yuzu ponzu

R23. Mexico city roll

R23. Mexico city roll

$12.99

(special roll) In: spicy krab, cucumber Out: avocado, cucumber, serrano pepper Sauce: sriracha hot

R24. Tender Veggie roll (no rice)

R24. Tender Veggie roll (no rice)

$12.99

(special roll) In: krab, cucumber, avocado, romaine, red cabbage, carrot Out: wrapped with soypaper

R25. Tender Marine roll (no rice)

$15.99

(special roll) In: tuna, salmon, albacore, yellowtail, krab, cucumber, avocado Out: wrapped with soy paper

R26. Baked salmon roll

$15.99

(baked roll) Bot: krab, cucumber, avocado Top:Baked salmon, masago, green onion Sauce: white sauce, eel

R27. T.N.T roll

$15.49

(baked roll) Bot: krab, cucumber, avocado Top:shrimp tempura, masago, green onion Sauce: white sauce, spicy mayo, eel

R28. Baked spicy langostino lobster roll

$15.99

(baked roll) Bot: krab, cucumber, avocado Top: langostino labster, masago, green onion Sauce: white sauce, spicy mayo, eel

R29. Dynamite roll

$15.99

(baked roll) Bot: krab, cucumber, avocado Top: scallop, mushroom, masago, green onion Sauce: white sauce, eel

R30. Popcorn langostino labster roll

$15.99

(baked roll) Bot: krab, cucumber, avocado Top: fried langostino lobster, masago, green onion Sauce: white sauce, spicy mayo, eel

R31. Cut Rolls

T/B. Teriyaki Bowl/Plate/Box

T1. Chicken bowl

$11.99

served with miso soup and salad

T2. Chicken breast meat bowl

$12.50

served with miso soup and salad

T3. Beef bowl

$13.99

served with miso soup and salad

T4. Combo bowl

$13.99

served with miso soup and salad

T5. Salmon bowl

$13.99

served with miso soup and salad

T6. Veggie bowl

$9.99

served with miso soup and salad

T7. Chicken plate

$15.99

served with rice, salad, mixed tempura

T8. Chicken breast meat plate

$16.50

T9. Beef plate

$16.99

served with rice, salad, mixed tempura

T10. Combo plate

$16.99

served with rice, salad, mixed tempura

T11. Salmon plate

$16.99

served with rice, salad, mixed tempura

T12. Tempura tofu plate

$13.99

served with rice, salad, mixed tempura

B1. Chicken box

$15.99

with rice, salad mixed tempura and CA roll 5 pcs

B2. Beef box

$16.99

with rice, salad mixed tempura and CA roll 5 pcs

B3. Bulgogi box

$16.99

B4. Salmon Box

$16.99

U. Noodle Soup

Housemade soup with udon noodle

Udon

$9.99

housemade soup with udon noodles

Shrimp Tempura Udon

$11.99

Housemade soup with udon noodles with 2pcs shrimp tempura

Chicken Teriyaki Udon

$12.99

Udon with grilled chicken on the side

K. Kid's Menu

K1. Chicken kid's boat

$7.99

K2. Beef kid's boat

$8.99

K3. Salmon kid's boat

$8.99

Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Bottled Drink

$2.75

Bottled Water

$1.99

Can Soda

$1.99

Side Menu

Rice

$1.99

Brown Rice

$2.99

Miso soup

$1.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Side Tempura

$4.99

Steamed Veggies

$3.50

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.99

Side Grilled Beef

$6.99

Side Grilled Salmon

$6.99

Lunch

L. Lunch Special

L1. Chicken Lunch Bowl

$9.99

served with rice and steamed veggies

L2. Beef Lunch Bowl

$11.99

served with rice and steamed veggies

L3. Salmon Lunch Bowl

$11.50

L4. Veggie Lunch Bowl

$9.99

served with rice and steamed veggies

L5. Chicken Lunch Plate

$11.99

served with rice, salad, and 2pcs shrimp tempura

L6. Chicken Breast Meat Lunch Plate

$12.50

served with rice, salad, and 2pcs shrimp tempura

L7. Beef Lunch Plate

$13.99

Served with rice, salad, and 2pcs shrimp tempura

L8. Combo Lunch Plate

$13.99

Served with rice, salad, and 2pcs shrimp tempura

L9. Salmon Lunch Plate

$13.99

Served with rice, salad, and 2pcs shrimp tempura

L10. Chicken Lunch Box

$11.99

Served with rice, salad, 5pcs California roll

L11. Beef Lunch Box

$13.99

Served with rice, salad, 5pcs California roll

L12. Bulgogi Lunch Box

$13.99

Served with rice, salad, 5pcs California roll

L13. Salmon Lunch Box

$13.99

Served with rice, salad, 5pcs California roll

L14. Sashimi Lunch Box

$13.99

Served with rice, salad, 5pcs California roll

L15. Sushi Lunch Box

$13.99

Served with rice, salad, 5pcs California roll

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

"Since 2008, we have served Hermosa Beach as a proud member of the community, always striving to offer delicious Japanese-fusion dining experience at a reasonable price for everyone. We greatly appreciate the incredible love and support we've received from you all and we deeply missed you as well. Now we're back better than ever and ready to continue doing what we do best at our new location"

Location

703 Pier Avenue, STE A, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Source Café - Hermosa Beach
orange star4.6 • 402
509 Pier Ave Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
View restaurantnext
Gum Tree Cafe - 238 Pier Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
238 Pier Ave. Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
View restaurantnext
Japonica
orange starNo Reviews
1314 Hermosa Ave. Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
View restaurantnext
Paradise Bowls Hermosa Beach - HB
orange star3.5 • 236
1246 Hermosa Ave Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
View restaurantnext
Rok Sushi Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1200 Hermosa Ave Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
View restaurantnext
Zane's Restaurant - 1150 Hermosa Ave
orange star4.5 • 4,638
1150 Hermosa Ave Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hermosa Beach

Zane's Restaurant - 1150 Hermosa Ave
orange star4.5 • 4,638
1150 Hermosa Ave Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
View restaurantnext
Good Stuff Restaurant - Hermosa Beach
orange star4.4 • 3,595
1286 The Strand Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
View restaurantnext
Rabano - Hermosa Beach
orange star4.5 • 869
2516 Pacific Coast Hwy Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
View restaurantnext
Barnacles Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 692
837 Hermosa Ave Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
View restaurantnext
Brother's Burritos Original-Pier
orange star4.5 • 606
24 11th st Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
View restaurantnext
The Source Café - Hermosa Beach
orange star4.6 • 402
509 Pier Ave Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hermosa Beach
Redondo Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)
El Segundo
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Torrance
review star
Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)
Gardena
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Playa Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marina Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston