California Sushi and Teriyaki Inside Vons mall, Next to UPS store
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
"Since 2008, we have served Hermosa Beach as a proud member of the community, always striving to offer delicious Japanese-fusion dining experience at a reasonable price for everyone. We greatly appreciate the incredible love and support we've received from you all and we deeply missed you as well. Now we're back better than ever and ready to continue doing what we do best at our new location"
703 Pier Avenue, STE A, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
