Hermosa Beach juice & smoothie spots you'll love

The Source Café image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

The Source Café

509 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.6 (402 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Wrap$15.00
Roasted turkey, dandelion greens, arugula, avocado, sun-dried tomato, feta and cashew cream, in a gluten free wrap, served with mixed greens and lemon vinaigrette.
Chicken Salad$14.50
Roasted chicken pesto salad, celery, scallions, currants and toasted pecans served on mixed greens. GF-P
Veggie Wrap$15.00
Avocado, spinach, cucumber, tomato, red onion, black bean hummus in a gluten free wrap. Served with tahini ginger sauce, mixed greens and lemon vinaigrette.
More about The Source Café
Rabano image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rabano

2516 Pacific Coast Hwy, Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.5 (869 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Edamame Wontons$8.00
wonton skins, edamame puree, parmesan cheese, sriracha agave. (VEG)
VIP Poke$14.00
(GF) Choice of base. Ahi tuna, cucumber, scallions, wakame salad, roasted sesame, furikake, rabanitos, cream wasabi.
Calories : 450-790 (dependent on base)
Kabobs Mediterraneo$13.00
Free-range chicken, house hummus, toum (vegan garlic sauce), greens, tomato, red onion, house citrus dressing (GF)
Calories: 310-640 (dependent on base)
More about Rabano
Paradise Bowls Hermosa Beach image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Paradise Bowls Hermosa Beach

1246 Hermosa Ave, Hermosa Beach

Avg 3.5 (236 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Coconut Breeze
More about Paradise Bowls Hermosa Beach

