Hermosa Beach juice & smoothie spots you'll love

Must-try juice & smoothie spots in Hermosa Beach
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
The Source Café
509 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach
|Popular items
|Turkey Wrap
|$15.00
Roasted turkey, dandelion greens, arugula, avocado, sun-dried tomato, feta and cashew cream, in a gluten free wrap, served with mixed greens and lemon vinaigrette.
|Chicken Salad
|$14.50
Roasted chicken pesto salad, celery, scallions, currants and toasted pecans served on mixed greens. GF-P
|Veggie Wrap
|$15.00
Avocado, spinach, cucumber, tomato, red onion, black bean hummus in a gluten free wrap. Served with tahini ginger sauce, mixed greens and lemon vinaigrette.
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rabano
2516 Pacific Coast Hwy, Hermosa Beach
|Popular items
|Edamame Wontons
|$8.00
wonton skins, edamame puree, parmesan cheese, sriracha agave. (VEG)
|VIP Poke
|$14.00
(GF) Choice of base. Ahi tuna, cucumber, scallions, wakame salad, roasted sesame, furikake, rabanitos, cream wasabi.
Calories : 450-790 (dependent on base)
|Kabobs Mediterraneo
|$13.00
Free-range chicken, house hummus, toum (vegan garlic sauce), greens, tomato, red onion, house citrus dressing (GF)
Calories: 310-640 (dependent on base)