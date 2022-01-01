FishBonz Grill

Go
It's all about the taste– no bonz about it! Fishbonz offers a range of creative, fresh dishes with many varieties of grilled fish and seafood including a great selection of tacos, nutritional bowls, signature tossed salads, clam chowder and soups, sweet potato fries, grilled zucchini, black beans, and homemade coleslaw. There is something you're sure to love!
Try our favorites: unbelievable grilled salmon with succulent garlic butter sauce or our scrumptious Shrimp Tacos so fresh you would think you're eating right from the docks. To meet our high standards in freshness, we only use fresh ingredients brought in daily to insure impeccable quality and taste.
Come by for a delicious meal made fresh, just the way you like it. Enjoy!

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD

2599 Airport Dr • $$

Avg 4.5 (3203 reviews)

Popular Items

Salmon$14.99
Mahi Mahi$13.99
Rockin Shrimp Bowl$10.99
Alacarte Battered Fish Taco$3.49
Salmon Bowl$11.99
Battered Fish & Chips$11.99
White Fish$11.99
Alacarte Battered Shrimp Taco (WILD)$3.49
Clam Chowder$5.99
Cajun Salmon Salad$14.99
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2599 Airport Dr

Torrance CA

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

