FishBonz Grill
It's all about the taste– no bonz about it! Fishbonz offers a range of creative, fresh dishes with many varieties of grilled fish and seafood including a great selection of tacos, nutritional bowls, signature tossed salads, clam chowder and soups, sweet potato fries, grilled zucchini, black beans, and homemade coleslaw. There is something you're sure to love!
Try our favorites: unbelievable grilled salmon with succulent garlic butter sauce or our scrumptious Shrimp Tacos so fresh you would think you're eating right from the docks. To meet our high standards in freshness, we only use fresh ingredients brought in daily to insure impeccable quality and taste.
Come by for a delicious meal made fresh, just the way you like it. Enjoy!
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD
2599 Airport Dr • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2599 Airport Dr
Torrance CA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pinwheel Cafe and Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
Home of the Worlds Freshest Doughnuts and Coffee, Sidecar’s mission is to consistently use a “from the earth” approach in their sourcing of ingredients, their innovation with new flavors, and their commitment to customer service. From the moment you step into Sidecar and bite into one of their delectable treats, you will surely agree that this is not your ordinary doughnut experience.
Gaetano's Restaurant
Serving authentic Italian dishes from our family's recipe book since 1993. Homemade pasta, fresh breads and locally sourced ingredients. We are a family owned operation that emphasizes food quality and pleasant service. Looking for a recommendation? You wont be disappointed if you try our homemade Tagliatelle and Chianti Short Ribs, Roasted Butternut Squash Ravioli, Chicken Parmigiana or for dessert the Nutella Bread Pudding!
Hanky's Hot Chicken
Come in and enjoy!