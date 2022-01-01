Sixty Vines

The Glass Knife

No reviews yet

The Glass Knife. A genuine place. That comes from a genuine place. We exist to share. And invite you to rediscover an honest feeling of welcoming. In an uplifting, elegant communal setting – where you’ll fit in whether wearing a suit or sandals. The food we serve is an homage to the things you love most about life and the people you love spending it with. Cakes and desserts may be our calling card. But our sweet and savory menu options and exclusive Onyx Coffee offerings, make breakfast and lunch a delicacy, too.

