The Skinny Pancake - Albany

Love Local. The Skinny Pancake is on a mission to change the world by building a healthier, safer and more delicious food shed while creating everyday enjoyment that is both fun and affordable. Please join us.

1 Steuben Street

Popular Items

Veggie Monster$11.00
Roasted squash, baby spinach, caramelized onions, Cabot cheddar, and basil-sunflower seed pesto
Breakfast Sammy$6.75
Local bun, egg, Cabot cheddar and pesto mayo with your choice of adding bacon, sausage or ham
All Day Burrito$13.00
Your choice of protein with cheddar cheese, black bean mix and slaw rolled in a scallion crepe with a side of ranchero sauce and chipotle sour cream
Poutine$11.00
Fries topped with VT cheese curds and Screamin' Ridge Farm Chicken Gravy or housemade mushroom gravy
Early Riser Crepe$7.50
Cabot cheddar and two cage-free eggs wrapped in a savory crepe
Johnny Crepe$13.00
Local maple BBQ pulled pork, maple BBQ sauce, caramelized onions, and Cabot cheddar in a cornmeal crepe with a side of local coleslaw
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Black bean medley, scrambled eggs, and Cabot cheddar rolled up in a scallion crepe with a side of ranchero sauce and cilantro-lime sour cream
Cheesy Chicken Pesto$12.50
Roasted chicken, basil-sunflower seed pesto, caramelized onions, Vermont mozzarella and cheddar
Noah’s Ark$12.00
Two eggs any style, two slices of bacon or sausage, and two frumpled cinnamon sugar sweet crepes served with a side of VT maple syrup
Homefries$5.00
Crispy potatoes tossed in house spices
See full menu

Location

1 Steuben Street

Albany NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

