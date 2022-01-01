Go
Slim + Husky’s was founded on a shared dream inside of a garage in 2015 in Nashville, TN. The clever name came from a joke the longtime friends have been laughing about for years. One of them has always been a slim guy, but the other two were always big fellas, forcing their mothers to shop for clothing in the children’s husky section.
The Tennessee State University grads started the fast casual, gourmet pizza joint as a way to serve unique pies and provide jobs to their neighborhood in North Nashville. Now, Slim + Husky’s offers build-your own pizzas, take out options, catering services, and delivery through third party vendors.

PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON

581 Metropolitan Pkwy • $$

Avg 4.3 (2751 reviews)

Popular Items

Smoking Herb with Salmon$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Smoked Salmon
PREAM$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onion, Mushrooms
2 Count Cinnamon GD$5.00
Two S+H House Rolls with your Choice of Sauce or Sauces
Smoking Herb with Chicken$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Smoked Chicken
6 Count Cinnamon Roll$12.00
Six S+H House Rolls with your Choice of Sauce or Sauces
Online BYO
Back by popular demand, BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA. Up to 5 toppings, pizza is art.
Rony, Roni, Rone$12.00
S+H Signature Pepperoni Pizza with Pork Pepperoni, Beef Pepperoni and Spicy Pepperoni over our House Cheese Blend and OG Red Sauce
Nothin But A V Thang$12.00
S+H OG Red Sauce, Spinach, Vegan Cheese, Vegan Pepperoni, Vegan Sausage Crumble, Red Onion, and Mushrooms
Got 5 Cheese Pizza$12.00
S+H OG Red Sauce, House Blend Cheese, Sliced Fresh Mozzarella
Cee No Green$12.00
S+H OG Red Sauce, House Blend Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Ground Beef, and Bacon
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

581 Metropolitan Pkwy

Atlanta GA

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

