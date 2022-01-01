Go
Toast

Smack Noodle

Come in and enjoy!

RAMEN • NOODLES

45 Main St • $$

Avg 4.9 (1426 reviews)

Popular Items

Udon Basil Noodle
Japanese wheat noodles with egg, carrots, broccoli, red pepper, and onions in a hot basil sauce.
Scallion Pancakes$6.95
Crispy Scallion Pancakes served with ginger sauce
Spicy Miso Ramen$12.95
Cha-shu pork, marinated egg(Aji-tama), menma, scallions, chili, and nori. Vegetarian Optional; Tofu, marinated egg(Aji-tama), menma, scallions, chili, nori, and vegetable broth.
Crazy Noodle
Flat rice noodles with egg, carrots, broccoli, red pepper, and onions in a hot basil sauce.
Smack Pad Thai
Rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallions, carrots, cabbage, and peanuts in a sweet and sour tamarind sauce.
Udon Garlic Noodle
Japanese wheat noodles with egg, carrots, onions, and scallions in a house garlic sauce.
Miso Ramen$12.50
Cha-shu pork, marinated egg(Aji-tama), scallions, corn, and nori. Vegetarian Optional; Tofu, marinated egg(Aji-tama), scallions, corn, nori, and vegetable broth.
Smack Bun$3.75
Cha-shu pork in a fluffy bun with okonomi sauce. Vegetarian Optional: Tofu in a fluffy bun with okonomi sauce.
Pad See Ew
Flat rice noodles with egg, carrots, and Chinese broccoli in a thick soy sauce.
Gyoza$6.95
Served with ginger sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

45 Main St

Maynard MA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Pleasant Cafe

No reviews yet

978.897.4511

Maynard Pizza and Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bull Spit Brewing Maynard

No reviews yet

The Tap Room at Bull Spit Brewing Company, located within the Mill complex in Maynard, MA is a great spot to bring the family for food, drinks, music and fun!

Cafe of India

No reviews yet

Come and join us for delicious lunch buffet during Tues-Sat or regular menu throughout the day. We specialize in Northern Indian food.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston