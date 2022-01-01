Go
Toast

Smokey and the Brisket Custom BBQ

Smoke'em if you Got'em!

BBQ

5465 lake murray • $$

Avg 4 (470 reviews)

Popular Items

BBQ Chicken Salad$15.00
Avocado, Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Smoked Cherry Tomatoes, Smoked Pulled Chicken, Fritos, And BBQ Cilantro Ranch Dressing
Pork Spare Ribs (half rack)$19.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich$16.00
Topped With Coleslaw, On A Brioche Bun, Served With Fries And A Pickle On The Side
Brisket Burnt Ends & Jalapeno Mac 'n Cheese$13.00
Gooey Mac 'N Cheese Infused With Fresh Jalapeño, Topped With Burnt Ends(If You're Lucky) Or Topped With Brisket If Burnt Ends Are Not Available
Mac 'n Cheese$6.00
Brisket Sandwich$18.00
Topped With Coleslaw, On A Brioche Bun, Served With Fries And A Pickle On The Side
Pulled Pork$15.00
(Half Pound) Dry-Rubbed And Slow-Smoked For 12 Hours
Prime Brisket$18.00
(Half Pound) Natural Black Angus Prime Beef
Baked Cornbread$6.00
Jalapeño cornbread
BBQ Beans$6.00
Pulled Pork, Beans, And BBQ Sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5465 lake murray

la mesa CA

Sunday9:30 am - 12:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Antica Trattoria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Deano's Pub

No reviews yet

Friendly Staff and great drinks!

Sombrero Mexican Food

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Alibi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston