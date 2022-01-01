Go
Snug Harbor

Large capacity restaurant, with an outdoor 3 season deck. A wide variety of Food, Michigan cocktails, Beer and Wine. Always a beautiful sunset that you can never miss. Come to Snug for a quick bit or a relaxing time with friends and family!
We have been around for 30 years and are always re-inventing ourselves! Open all year round!

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

311 S Harbor Dr • $$

Avg 4.2 (1144 reviews)

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

311 S Harbor Dr

Grand Haven MI

Sunday11:15 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:15 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:15 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:20 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:20 am - 12:00 am
