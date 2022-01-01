Go
Noto's at the Bil-Mar

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

1223 S. Harbor Dr. • $$

Avg 4 (1570 reviews)

Popular Items

REG Caesar$10.00
Margarita Pizza$16.00
garlic olive oil, tomato, basil, house made mozzarella
Diner Burger$13.00
SM Noto Salad$7.00
Notos Original$16.00
pepperoni, sweet fennel sausage, onions, peppers, mozzarella, provolone
Truffle Mushroom Pizza$16.00
caramelized cremini, portobello, shiitake mushrooms, provolone, ricotta, shaved romano, black truffle zest
Spaghetti Bolognese$19.00
mamma Noto's house made bolognese, spaghetti, basil, ricotta
Add house made meatballs or Italian sausage for $4.00
Crab & Artichoke Dip$16.00
Beef Tenderloin$39.00
Pizza 27$16.00
olive oil, roasted garlic, tomato, gorgonzola, basil
Location

1223 S. Harbor Dr.

Grand Haven MI

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
