The Paisley Pig GastroPub

501 Miller Dr.

Popular Items

Side Of Cornbread$2.00
I Like Pig Butts & I Cannot Lie$19.00
Pulled pork, ghost pepper cheese sauce, peppadew peppers, scallions, bbq alfredo drizzle
Pulled Pork Nachos$14.00
Hand pulled pork, house potato chips, scallions, peppadew peppers, jalapeño caps, bbq alfredo, ghost pepper cheese
Bavarian Pretzel Sticks$14.00
5 Pretzel Sticks, Beer Cheese Sauce, Jalapeno Honey Mustard
Paisley Pig$15.00
Pulled pork, root beer bbq, chipotle slaw, grilled stout beer bun
Build Your Own Pizza$13.00
$10 Pepperoni Pizza$10.00
Pub Fries$10.00
Chimichurri, truffle aioli
Burrata or Notta$19.00
Prosciutto, burrata cheese, fresh basil, red pepper flakes, tomato sauce
Pub Burger$14.00
Location

Grand Haven MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
