American
Seafood
Sandy Point Beach House - West Olive
2,022 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
A casual fine dining restaurant featuring New American cuisine: bringing new culinary trends, fresh seafood, and steaks of the best quality to your plate. Enjoy our dining areas, inside fine dining to our casual patio.
Location
7175 Lakeshore Dr, West Olive, MI 49460
