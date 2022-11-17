Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood

Sandy Point Beach House - West Olive

2,022 Reviews

$$

7175 Lakeshore Dr

West Olive, MI 49460

Popular Items

Fish and Chips
Classic Burger
Loaded Spinach Salad

Thanksgiving

SPBH Traditional Thanksgiving Feast (Cooked Turkey)

SPBH Traditional Thanksgiving Feast (Cooked Turkey)

$319.00

12 to 14lb Brined & Roasted Turkey Mashed Potatoes Sweet Potato Casserole Green Bean Casserole Dinner Rolls Traditional Stuffing Fresh Cranberry Sauce House Made Turkey Gravy Pumpkin Roll w/ Pumpkin Mousse

SPBH Traditional Thanksgiving Feast (Brined Raw Turkey)

SPBH Traditional Thanksgiving Feast (Brined Raw Turkey)

$269.00

12 to 14lb Brined Raw Turkey Mashed Potatoes Sweet Potato Casserole Green Bean Casserole Dinner Rolls Traditional Stuffing Fresh Cranberry Sauce House Made Turkey Gravy Pumpkin Roll w/ Pumpkin Mousse

Traditional Stuffing

Traditional Stuffing

Green Bean Casserole

Green Bean Casserole

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

Sweet Potato Casserole

Sweet Potato Casserole

Cranberry Sauce (1 Pint)

Cranberry Sauce (1 Pint)

$8.00
Gravy (1 Pint)

Gravy (1 Pint)

$9.00
Rolls (1 Dozen)

Rolls (1 Dozen)

$8.00
Pumpkin Roll w/ Pumpkin Mousse

Pumpkin Roll w/ Pumpkin Mousse

$24.00
Flourless Chocolate Torte w/ Cranberry Sauce

Flourless Chocolate Torte w/ Cranberry Sauce

$45.00
Lucas & Lewellen Viognier

Lucas & Lewellen Viognier

$22.00
Head High Pinot Noir

Head High Pinot Noir

$24.00

Small Plates

Pierogie

$14.00

Giant Pretzel

$11.00

Charcuterie Board

$23.00

Cheesy Flatbread

$13.00

House Made Chips

$5.00

Baked Brie

$18.00

Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

Brussels & Pork

$13.00

Soup & Salad

Cup Seafood Chowder

$6.00

Bowl Seafood Chowder

$9.00

Cup Beach Fire Chili

$6.00

Bowl Beach Fire Chili

$9.00

Beet Salad

$15.00

Loaded Spinach Salad

$15.00

Pear With Me Salad

$15.00

Greens & Grains

$18.00

Burgers

Classic Burger

$18.00

Black and Blue Burger

$18.00

Pub Burger

$18.00

West Olive Burger

$18.00

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Steak

Steak and Frites

$30.00

Kansas City Strip

$55.00

Wagyu Flat Iron

$45.00

Tournedos Louie

$45.00

Large Plates

Cerdo En Chile

$25.00

Chicken Paprikash

$28.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$25.00

Fish and Chips

$22.00

Harvest Bowl

$18.00

Red Grouper

$45.00

Salmon

$30.00

Short Ribs

$25.00

Tuna Tacos

$22.00

Pasta

Backwoods Bolognese

$28.00

Beef Stroganoff

$28.00

Cassoulet

$27.00

Lobster Mac-N-Cheese

$32.00

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Kid Burger

$13.00

Kids Pizza

$11.00

Kraft Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Eggo Waffles

$8.00

Buttered Noodles

$8.00

Desserts

Chocolate Torte

$10.00

Hummingbird Cake

$10.00

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A casual fine dining restaurant featuring New American cuisine: bringing new culinary trends, fresh seafood, and steaks of the best quality to your plate. Enjoy our dining areas, inside fine dining to our casual patio.

Website

Location

7175 Lakeshore Dr, West Olive, MI 49460

Directions

Gallery
Sandy Point Beach House image
Sandy Point Beach House image
Sandy Point Beach House image

Map
