Society Pie

Whole Pies, Salads, Knots, and Local Beer!

1888 Northeast 106th Avenue Hillsboro OR 97006

Popular Items

Create Your Own 10"x14"$17.00
Supreme 14''$23.00
Red Sauce, 100% Mozz, Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olives, and Shrooms. Discounted Price. Please no additions or substitutions.
Small Sweet Knots$4.50
6 House made Cinnamon/Sugar Knots served with our House Made Glaze
Supreme 18''$31.00
Red Sauce, 100% Mozz, Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olives, and Shrooms. Discounted Price. Please no additions or substitutions.
Small Garlic Knots$4.50
6 House made Knots coated with Garlic, Parmesan, and Parsley
Small Caesar Salad$5.50
Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parm, Croutons, and a couple slices of lemon - served with Caesar Dressing
Large Garlic Knots$8.00
12 House made Knots coated with Garlic, Parmesan, and Parsley
Hawaiian 14''$20.00
a.k.a. The Hawaiian...Red Sauce, 100% Mozz, Canadian Bacon, and Pineapple.
Create Your Own 18" Pizza$21.00
Includes Red Sauce and 100% Premium Mozzarella
Create Your Own 14" Pizza$16.00
Includes Red Sauce and 100% Premium Mozzarella
Location

1888 Northeast 106th Avenue Hillsboro OR 97006

Hillsboro OR

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
