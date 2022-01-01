Go
Banner picView gallery

SOCO MacHaus (Ghost Kitchen)

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1229 North Dutton Avenue

Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1229 North Dutton Avenue, Santa Rosa CA 95401

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Franchetti's Gasthaus - ParkPointBusiness Park
orange star4.4 • 2,222
1229 N Dutton Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Santa Rosa - Santa Rosa
orange starNo Reviews
342 Coddingtown Center Santa Rosa, CA 94501
View restaurantnext
Sea Noodle Bar
orange star4.3 • 1,110
286 Coddingtown Center Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Mombo's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1880 B Mendocino ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Cozy Plum Bistro
orange star4.6 • 1,308
1899 Mendocino Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
KANCHA
orange starNo Reviews
643 4th Street Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Santa Rosa

Russian River Brewing
orange star4.0 • 3,251
725 4th Street Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext
Franchetti's Gasthaus - ParkPointBusiness Park
orange star4.4 • 2,222
1229 N Dutton Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000533 - Mendocino Marketplace
orange star4.6 • 1,587
2360 Mendocino Ave. Santa Rosa, CA 95403
View restaurantnext
Union Hotel Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 1,458
280 Mission Blvd. Santa Rosa, CA 95409
View restaurantnext
Belly Left Coast - 523 4th st
orange star4.2 • 1,421
523 4th st Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Cozy Plum Bistro
orange star4.6 • 1,308
1899 Mendocino Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Santa Rosa

Rohnert Park

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Sebastopol

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Calistoga

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Healdsburg

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Saint Helena

Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

SOCO MacHaus (Ghost Kitchen)

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston