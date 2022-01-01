Go
Someone’s In the Kitchen

Breakfast, lunch, drinks & desserts!

109 D Walton Ferry Rd.

Popular Items

Hashbrown Casserole$4.00
3 Buttermilk Pancakes$8.00
Housemade, fluffy pancakes
Meat$5.00
Side of meat
Homefries$3.50
B&G Breakfast$8.50
Sausage gravy, two buttermilk biscuits, and 2 eggs any style
Stuffed Hashbrowns$13.00
Hashbrowns stuffed with Gouda, Cheddar, Veggies, and 2 meats
1 ticket for Benefit concert includes admission and bbq plate$22.00
Breakfast Tacos$8.50
Corn tortillas, scrambled eggs, chorizo, potatoes, cheese, green chilles served with pico and sour cream
French Toast$7.00
Brioche bread dipped in our signature batter and grilled
Cinnamon Roll$3.50
Location

109 D Walton Ferry Rd.

Hendersonville TN

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
