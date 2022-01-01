Go
Southern Belles

Specializing in Breakfast and Lunch, Biscuits, BoNuts, omelettes, skillets, signature pancakes. Join our rewards program for additional treats.

152 S. Western Ave

Popular Items

BYO Omelette$13.99
Southern Belles Skillet$14.49
Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Onion, Pepper, Mozzarella, Cheddar
Hash Browns$3.49
Bacon$4.99
2-Eggs w/Bacon$11.99
Chicken & Waffle$14.99
Bacon infused waffle, fried chicken breast topped with 1 egg sunny side.
Side Hash Brown$3.49
Vegan Smoothie$6.50
Southern Belle's Omelette$13.99
Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Onion, Green peppers
BONUTS$6.99
Our delicious Bonuts tossed in cinnamon sugar served with blueberry mascarpone.
Location

152 S. Western Ave

Carpentersville IL

Sunday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

