Spill the Beans Coffee + Bagel - Seaport Village

Come in and enjoy!

BAGELS

813 W Harbor Dr

Avg 3.5 (74 reviews)

Popular Items

Drip Coffee$3.50
Roll Your Own Bagels$4.99
Your choice of bagel, toasted with your choice of butter and/or spread
San Dieggo$10.99
Your choice of bagel or bun, thick cut peppered bacon, fried egg, american & pepper jack cheese, cayenne aioli
ICED Chagaccino$6.00
Lox, Stock & Bagel$12.99
Your choice of bagel or bun, cured salmon, wasabi ginger cream cheese, tomato, cucumber, red onion, fried capers
Thighmaster$10.99
Your choice of bagel or bun, red-chili garlic cream cheese, egg whites, tomato, arugula
Mc Lovin'$10.99
Your choice of bagel or bun, sausage, scrambled egg, american cheese, maple butter
See full menu

Location

813 W Harbor Dr

San Diego CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

