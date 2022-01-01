Go
Staller Estate Winery

Exquisite Wines, Outstanding Memories!

W8896 County Road A

Popular Items

New Years Eve Charcuterie Board$55.00
New Years Eve Themed Charcuterie Board
5 different cheeses + meats, accoutrements, 1 French baguette and assorted crackers
** bread that is selected as frozen will come in full baguette increments**
New Years Eve Fondue Board$35.00
Includes a whole box of assorted fondue dipping items with a 16 oz cup of chocolate fondue.
Hostess Basket$31.00
Perfect gift for any host. Includes a small cutting board, knife, your choice of wine, napkins, Staller Estate large logo glass, locally baked shortbread cookies, chocolate squares & Wisconsin cheese of your choice.*
*scarf + shown basket not included
Christmas Charcuterie Board
Christmas Themed Charcuterie Board
**ALL ORDERS MUST BE PLACED FOR PICK UP BEFORE OR ON December 24th**
.
SMALL: this small charcuterie box includes 4 different cheeses + meats, accoutrements, 1/2 French baguette and assorted crackers (feeds 2-3 people) **PICTURED**
.
MEDIUM: this charcuterie wreath includes 5 different cheeses + meats, accoutrements, 1 French baguette and assorted crackers
.
LARGE: this charcuterie Christmas Tree includes 6 different cheeses + meats, accoutrements, 1-1/2 French baguette and assorted crackers
.
** bread that is selected as frozen will come in full baguette increments**
Location

Delavan WI

Sunday8:00 am - 9:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:59 pm
