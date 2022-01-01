Go
Toast

Steakhouse No. 316 - Aspen

Prime steaks, seafood, salads, delicious sides & sauces. Extensive wine list.

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

316 E Hopkins Ave • $$$$

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)

Popular Items

French Fries$13.00
Lulu's Kale$19.00
Kale, Currants, Pine Nuts, Olive Oil, Parmesan
Whipped Potatoes$13.00
Twice Baked Potatoes$14.00
Caesar$18.00
Crispy Brussels Leaves, Tomato Jam,
Lemon Oil, Worcestershire
Creamed Spinach & Arugula$14.00
Brussels Sprouts$15.00
8 oz Filet$63.00
New York Strip$67.00
Onion Rings$20.00
House-Made Steak Sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Intimate
Romantic
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

316 E Hopkins Ave

Aspen CO

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Paradise Bakery

No reviews yet

Since 1976, our goal at Paradise Bakery has been to create exceptional baked goods from scratch. We’re proud to say that every day, on our little corner in the heart of Aspen, our bakery products and gelato are hand made the same way we have done it for over 40 years.
It is our goal to make your experience at Paradise so special that next time you will bring a friend for a “Taste of Paradise.”

Pyramid Bistro

No reviews yet

WE ARE NUTRITARIAN RESTAURANT WITH GLUTEN FREE AND VEGAN OPTIONS

Bosq

No reviews yet

Bosq is a unique space that was created out of an extreme passion for flavor, entertaining, gathering friends and sharing a unique food experience. Chef C. Barclay Dodge has been in the restaurant world for over thirty years and has taken his experiences from all over the world and created this extremely unique menu just for your palate.
As an Aspen native, he is excited to share his passion with each and every one of you. So, sit back, relax, enjoy that cocktail or glass of wine, let the music take you away, and open up those taste buds.

CP Burger

No reviews yet

Serving Aspen-style fast food—high-quality beef, tuna & falafel burgers, hotdogs, truffle fries, Lulu Wilson's famous kale salad, milkshakes & spiked shakes. Ice-skating in the winter and mini-golf in the summer.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston