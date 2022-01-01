Aspen American restaurants you'll love

Aspen restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Aspen

Steakhouse No. 316 - Aspen image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Steakhouse No. 316 - Aspen

316 E Hopkins Ave, Aspen

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wedge$18.00
Baby Iceberg, Blue Cheese, Heirloom Tomatoes, Candied Bacon, Shaved Red Onion, Blue Cheese Dressing
Lulu's Kale$19.00
Kale, Currants, Pine Nuts, Olive Oil, Parmesan
Caesar$18.00
Crispy Brussels Leaves, Tomato Jam,
Lemon Oil, Worcestershire
More about Steakhouse No. 316 - Aspen
The Monarch image

 

The Monarch

411 S Monarch St, Aspen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FRENCH ONION SOUP$18.00
gruyère, crostini
SAUTEED SPINACH$13.00
sliced shallot, crispy garlic
JALAPENO MAC & CHEESE$18.00
shaved fresh
More about The Monarch
Highlands Alehouse image

PIZZA

Highlands Alehouse

133 Prospector Road Suite 4109A, Aspen

Avg 4.3 (175 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
House$12.00
Mixed greens, cherry tomato, carrot, cucumber
Colorado Angus Burger$21.00
Locally butchered fresh steak blend – served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, special sauce
Asian Rice Bowl$18.00
Jasmine rice, market vegetables, crispy shallots, ginger-soy sauce
More about Highlands Alehouse
Mawa's Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Mawa's Kitchen

305 Ste F AABC, Aspen

Avg 4.6 (172 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
AMISH CHICKEN UNDER BRICK (GF)$38.00
Potato Mousseline, Ratatouille Provencal, Half Rotisserie Chicken
WINTER SALAD GF, V$16.95
Butternut Squash, Beet, Fonio, Spinach, Fennel, Pomegranate, Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Curry Vinaigrette
GREEN JUICE$8.95
KALE, CUCUMBER, GRANNY SMITH APPLE, LEMON, SPINACH, CINNAMON
More about Mawa's Kitchen
Bosq image

FRENCH FRIES

Bosq

312 S. Mill Street, Aspen

Avg 4.6 (646 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
roasted and mashed parsnips with crispy onions$10.00
Contains dairy. Cannot be made without Dairy
Winter Salad$16.00
Winter Greens with goat cheese, beets “jerky” salted pecans, spiced cabernet vinaigrette
Contains Nuts, Dairy.
szechuan buttered rice$10.00
Contains dairy. Dairy free available
More about Bosq

