Stockley Tavern
Stockley Tavern, your neighborhood bar and package store for more than 70 years!
Come enjoy a cold beer, catch the race or game on one of our 10 flat screen TV's or grab a quick bite to eat from our brand new kitchen. You'll enjoy the completely renovated look of our bar.
Check out our newly renovated package store featuring "THE COLDEST BEER IN TOWN!" Our brand new walk-in cooler promises to keep our wide selection of domestic, import and micro brewed beers as cold as possible. Check our wide variety of wines and spirits as well.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
26072 Dupont Blvd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
26072 Dupont Blvd
Georgetown DE
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Food Truck
Come in and enjoy!
Blue Water Grill
The Blue Water Grill offers scratch made American style fare, locally sourced whenever possible including fresh seafood, steaks, pasta, desserts & dally specials. We are open 5 days a week under limited hours due to Covid restrictions. Local delivery, full bar options to go & catering are available. Come in & Join us!
Kaan's Bakery
We have the most delicious, home made cakes. We make custom cakes for all ocassions, birthdays and parties! We offer gluten free and sugar free desserts to accommodate customers with dietary restrictions. In addition, we bake the most scrumptious cookies, muffins and pastries. We deliver.
Millsboro Pizza Palace
Come on in and enjoy!
$2.75 delivery fee within 5 mi radius and extra $1.25 added for delivery within 7 mi. No delivery available outside of 7 mi radius.