Stockley Tavern, your neighborhood bar and package store for more than 70 years!
Come enjoy a cold beer, catch the race or game on one of our 10 flat screen TV's or grab a quick bite to eat from our brand new kitchen. You'll enjoy the completely renovated look of our bar.
Check out our newly renovated package store featuring "THE COLDEST BEER IN TOWN!" Our brand new walk-in cooler promises to keep our wide selection of domestic, import and micro brewed beers as cold as possible. Check our wide variety of wines and spirits as well.

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

26072 Dupont Blvd • $

Avg 4.9 (175 reviews)

Popular Items

Chef Salad$10.99
Lettuce, Ham, Turkey, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Croutons, Cheese, Sliced Egg, and Diced Bacon, served with your choice of dressing: Ranch, Blue Cheese, Honey Mustard, or Vinaigrette
Cheeseburger$7.99
All Beef Patty with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and your choice of American, Provolone, Mozzarella, Cheddar, served on a toasted Kaiser Roll. Add bacon $1.50
Fried Pickles$6.49
Deep fried pickles, served with Bistro sauce
Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
(5) Deep Fried Mozzarella Cheese Sticks, served with Marinara sauce
Tavern Cheesesteak$10.99
100% All Beef Steak with American Cheese, served on a 8" toasted Sub Roll
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.99
Lettuce, Onion, Cheese, Cucumbers, Tomato & Croutons with Sliced Grilled Chicken, served with your choice of dressing: Ranch, Blue Cheese, Honey Mustard, or Vinaigrette
Chicken Tenders$6.99
(4) Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast with chips, served with Buffalo, BBQ, Honey Mustard, or Bistro sauce
Wings
The Tavern's Famous Wings in flavor of your choice: Buffalo, BBQ, Old Bay, Garlic Parm, Salt & Vinegar, Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, or Plain
Chicken Quesadilla$6.99
10" Quesadilla with Seasoned Shredded Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, served with Salsa and Sour Cream on the side, add Bacon $1.50
Basket of Fries$4.99
Thick Cut, Skin-on Fries
add Nacho Cheese or Chili
Location

26072 Dupont Blvd

Georgetown DE

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
