  • Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats

Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats

Artisan Crafted Wood Fired Pizza in the Heart of Peoria's Warehouse District

826 SW Adams • $$

Avg 4.4 (1357 reviews)

Pepperoni Pizza$12.99
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$12.99
Cheesy Bread$9.99
Supreme Pizza$12.99
Smokey Pork Chipotle$12.99
BBQ Chicken Pizza$12.99
Roast Salmon Salad$14.99
Margherita Pizza$12.99
Hawaiian Pizza$12.99
Side Of Ranch$0.50
Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

826 SW Adams

Peoria IL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
