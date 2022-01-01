Go
Sunright Tea Studio

Shake 17 Times!

15475 Jeffery Road, Suite 450Irvine, CA 92612

Popular Items

Oreo Brulee Boba Milk$6.25
Our most popular boba milk! We start with fresh milk, drizzle in house-made brown sugar syrup, layer on rich creme brulee foam with crushed Oreos and top it off with a big scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba. (Caffeine free)
White Peach Oolong Milk Tea$4.95
Light and refreshing milk tea made from top quality white peach oolong tea and our signature house milk
Ceylon Milk Tea$4.75
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk
Oolong Milk Tea$4.75
Roasted oolong tea combined with our signature house milk
Jasmine Milk Tea$4.75
Jasmine green tea combined with our signature house milk
Sunright Fruit Tea$5.45
Our signature fruit tea is made with four seasons tea, freshly squeezed orange juice, passionfruit and served with lemon & orange slices
Mango Jasmine Tea$5.45
Fresh mango blended with jasmine green tea to create an authentic mango iced tea
Sunright Boba Milk Tea$5.35
#1 customer favorite. We expertly brew Ceylon black tea then perfectly blend in our signature house milk, drizzle in freshly made brown sugar syrup and top it off with a scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba
Location

Irvine CA

Sunday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
