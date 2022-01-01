Go
Sunshine Drip

Espresso, smoothies and baked goods. Amazing hot sandwiches.

306 N Main St

Popular Items

Avocado Toast$5.95
Sour Dough bread with 1/2 avocado topped with extra virgin olive oil, chopped roma tomatoes and a dash of salt and pepper.
Americano
Turkey Aioli$10.95
Toasted Sour Dough, turkey, homemade Aioli,with tomato and cheddar
Breakfast Bagel$5.25
Choose your bagel, cheese and if you want a choice of veggies or meat or both
Lotus Energy
Coupeville Club$11.95
Toasted Sour Dough, turkey, bacon, cream cheese, pepper jack cheese. avocado, tomato and pesto. It's always a guest favorite. Hot gooey and yummy.
Breakfast Muffin$4.25
Choose your bagel, cheese and if you want a choice of veggies or meat or both
Latte
Spicy Chicken Wrap$10.50
Roasted Chicken breast,bacon, pepperjack cheese, tomato,avocado with romaine and house made chipotle sauce on spinach tortilla
Cookies$2.75
Location

306 N Main St

Coupeville WA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

