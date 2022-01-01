Go
Toast

Ad Hoc

Be the MVP of your Super Bowl party with our famous Ad Hoc Fried Chicken!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN

6476 Washington Street • $$

Avg 4 (1361 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken (Large Bucket)$55.00
A large bucket of 12-14 pieces of our Buttermilk Fried Chicken tossed in a house-made spicy sauce.
Modicum, Blanc de Blancs, Sparkling Wine$85.00
Extra Brut Blanc de Blancs, North Coast 2017 750ML
Large Bucket of Fried Chicken$50.00
A large bucket of 12-14 pieces of our famous Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Small Bucket of Fried Chicken$30.00
A small bucket of 6-8 pieces of our famous Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken (Small Bucket)$35.00
A small bucket of 6-8 pieces of our Buttermilk Fried Chicken tossed in a house-made spicy sauce.
Farmers Brewing Co. 'Valle', Mexican Lager (6-pack 12oz. Cans)$21.00
Named by our farm crew and perfected by our brewers, Valle is a flavorful and refreshing Mexican Lager.
Mac 'n Cheese$18.00
Mac 'n Cheese served hot (Serves 4 people)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
QR Codes
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6476 Washington Street

Yountville CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bouchon Bakery Yountville Catering

No reviews yet

Bouchon Bakery Yountville Catering

Bouchon Bakery Yountville

No reviews yet

Chef Thomas Keller’s unique twist on French boulangerie fare, offering gourmet sandwiches, and a wide range of desserts including artisanal viennoiserie, pastries, tarts, and cookies.

La Calenda Gameday Catering

No reviews yet

(Pickup only on February 13th) Celebrate the Big Game La Calenda Style!
Enjoy the Big Game with takeout from La Calenda!
From classic beverages to family-friendly favorites, our to-go offerings will make for an easy, at-home celebration.
Our menu includes
Adobo Marinated Jumbo Wings, Carnitas or Chicken Tinga Catering Boxes, Margaritas by the half-gallon

Ad Hoc & Addendum

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston