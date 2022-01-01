Go
Toast

Supercrisp

Come in and enjoy!

4830 Cass Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Curry Dog$9.00
Curry slaw, pineapple chutney, pickled ginger, crispy shallot, scallion, nori, curry mayo, sesame.
Mash Mango Blood Orange$4.00
Fiji$4.00
Alo +Fiji Apple Pear$4.00
Mexican Coca Cola$4.00
Sidral Mundet Apple Soda$4.00
Nixie Watermelon Mint$4.00
Açaí Berry Passion Fruit Amazon Energy$4.00
Chilled Green Tea$4.00
Jarritos Strawberry$3.00
See full menu

Location

4830 Cass Ave

Detroit MI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

ima – Midtown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Potato Place

No reviews yet

We proudly serve massive gourmet baked potatoes, loaded your way! Try any of our specialties or create your own.

BasBlue

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beyond Juicery + Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston