Surf Taco - Manasquan
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
1877 Reviews
$
121 Parker Ave
Manasquan, NJ 08736
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
121 Parker Ave, Manasquan NJ 08736
Nearby restaurants
Surfside Frozen Custard
Come in and enjoy!
Max Devros
Come on in and enjoy!
Blend On Main
american fare. boho sheek style dining room designed by famed Gordon Ramsey.
Chef Lou Smith displays his wide array of cuisines in his own creative style.
come create a memory here at blend on main.
Main Scoop Creamery
Located right on Main Street in Manasquan NJ, Norton’s Main Scoop provides delicious home-made ice cream, soft-serve ice cream, sundaes, milkshakes, floats, ice cream sandwiches, ice cream cakes, and more!