Sushi Ai Eureka
Local chain Japanese that offers all you can eat for an unbeatable price!
115 w 5th St
Location
115 w 5th St
Eureka MO
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Super Smokers BBQ
Slow Smoked Memphis Style Que, made fresh daily!
Sarah's on Central - Eureka
Locally owned restaurant & bakery serving breakfast, lunch, dinner, desserts and cocktails.
Botanica
Trendy, casual restaurant with a fantastic patio and outdoor bar serving modern Italian America food. Extensive, beer, wine and cocktail menu.
Craft
Come in and enjoy!