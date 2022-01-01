Go
Toast

Sushi Thai Raleigh

Come in and enjoy!

2434 Wycliff Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crunchy Shrimp Roll$7.50
Kani, tempura ﬂakes, masago, and spicy mayo topped with shrimp and kani
Fireball Roll*$8.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, and avocado topped with seared tuna, spicy mayo, jalapeños, and hot sauce
Pad Thai (gf)$10.00
Stir fried rice noodles with eggs, bean sprouts, and scallions in Pad Thai sauce served with ground peanuts and lime wedge
California Roll$4.00
Spring Rolls$4.95
Three homemade vegetarian spring rolls fried and served with our sweet and sour sauce
Dragon Roll$7.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and avocado topped with spicy mayo and masago
Gyoza Dumplings$5.95
Savory dumplings, steamed or fried, filled with ground chicken, water chestnuts, mushrooms, and bamboo served with citrus soy dipping sauce. Vegetarian available.
Rainbow Roll*$7.00
California roll topped with assorted fish
House Salad*$3.95
Fresh greens with ginger dressing
Thai Curry$10.00
Classic Thai dishes with a coconut milk base. Choose between panang, massaman, red, or green curries.
Panang curry:
Lightly sweet panang curry paste, bell peppers, green beans, kafﬁr lime leaves, and basil; or
Massaman curry:
Massaman curry paste, sweet potatoes, avocado, and cashew nuts; or
Red curry:
Red curry sauce with bamboo shoots, bell peppers, green beans, and basil; or
Green curry:
Green curry sauce with green beans, eggplant, basil, bell peppers, and bamboo shoots
See full menu

Location

2434 Wycliff Rd

Raleigh NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Uninhibited

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail

No reviews yet

Buffalo Brothers is a family friendly sports bar restaurant with homemade dishes and a fun atmosphere! Awww Man Now I want Wings!!!!

Guasaca

No reviews yet

Introducing the Arepa and some unique South American flavors to the Triangle market!

Rudino's Pizza & Grinders

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston