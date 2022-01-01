Go
Toast

Sweet Jenny's Restaurant

Family Restaurant serving breakfast, Lunch, Dinner and Ice Cream!

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

688 E Bay Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (608 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Reuben$13.50
Corned beef or Turkey breast, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing
Boardwalk Bites$9.00
Panko breaded, cheddar and American cheese bites served with honey mustard
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, garlic croutons. Grilled or Blackened chicken breast
Chicken Tenders$10.00
(4) chicken fingers served with choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce
Boneless Wings 12pc$13.00
Mild, Medium, Hot, Hickory BBQ, Honey BBQ, Honey Buffalo, Teriyaki, Thai Chili, Bang Bang. Served with celery and blue cheese
Greek Chicken Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, greek vinaigrette topped with grilled chicken breast and accompanied by warm pita bread
Thanksgiving Press$13.00
Thinly sliced oven roasted turkey, swiss cheese, cornbread stuffing, coleslaw and cranberry sauce wrapped with a honey wheat tortilla pressed and grilled served with a side of turkey gravy
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.99
Jenny Burger$12.00
Crisp bacon, American cheese, lettuce and tomato
Battered Corn Nuggets$8.50
The perfect touch of sweetness added to jersey corn, battered, dipped and fried served with signature honey dipping sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

688 E Bay Ave

Barnegat NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sweet Jenny's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sun Harbor Seafood and Grill

No reviews yet

Fresh Seafood! In a fun and relaxing restaurant setting with Beautiful views of the Barnegat Bay.

Lefty's Tavern

No reviews yet

Offering Fresh & Delicious Food & Beverage for Indoor & Outdoor (Seasonal) Service, Curbside/Take-out, Banquets, and Full Service Off Premise Catering

La Cabanita Bautista, LLC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy our Authentic Mexican Cuisine. You'll find tasty and beautiful dishes. Our Place is like not other, we're a small restaurant but with an unique atmosphere.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston