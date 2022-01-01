Sweet Paris

Go
Welcome to our wonderful world of crêpes!

143 Century Square Dr

Popular Items

Turkey, Grapes & Brie$10.95
turkey, french brie, red grapes, spring mix, walnuts, & dijon vinaigrette
Nutella Strawberries Crêpe$9.95
Apple Cinammon Crème Brûlée Crêpe$11.95
torched vanilla cream with caramelized apples, dulce de leche, & cinnamon
Chicken Alfredo$11.75
grilled chicken, mushrooms, mozzarella, parmesan, & alfredo sauce
The Vegan$11.25
portobello mushrooms, black bean purée, corn salsa, & chipotle sauce
Chicken Florentine$11.75
grilled chicken, creamed spinach, garlic, thyme, basil, mozzarella, & parmesan cheese
Nutella with Strawberries & Bananas Crêpe$10.50
La Canadienne$10.95
mozzarella cheese, scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, & maple syrup
Chicken Carbonara$11.75
grilled chicken, mozzarella, bacon, parmesan, & cream sauce
Location

COLLEGE STATION TX

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
