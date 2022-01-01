Tabla Cuisine- Park Ave
Come in and enjoy the best Indian and Indo Chinese food in Town!
216 N Park Avenue Suite H
Popular Items
Location
216 N Park Avenue Suite H
Winter Park FL
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Briarpatch
Come in and enjoy!
Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine
Our original location located in the picturesque downtown shopping and dining district in Winter Park. This location has a charming interior, a full bar, and always in demand outside dining.
Barnie's Coffee & Tea Co.
Come in and enjoy!
The Wine Room on Park Avenue
The finest selection of wine, cheese & charcuterie in the country alongside a menu of expertly prepared cuisine.