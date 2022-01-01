Go
Taco Mesa

647 W. 19th St. • $$

Avg 4.5 (142 reviews)

Popular Items

Taco Blackened Shrimp$5.50
Blackened shrimp, chipotle mayo sauce, cabbage relish, crema & quesos.
Taco Pastor$4.50
Grilled marinated pork, pineapple, cilantro, onion & radish on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
Taco Blackened Chicken$5.00
Blackened chicken breast, chipotle mayo sauce, cabbage relish, crema & quesos.
Taco Alambre$5.00
Steak, bacon, sweet peppers, onion & melted cheese.
Taco Shredded Chicken$4.00
Crispy corn tortilla with seasoned shredded chicken, romaine, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.
Taco Steak$4.50
Grilled marinated steak, cilantro & onion.
Taco Shredded Beef$4.00
Crispy corn tortilla with seasoned shredded beef, romaine, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.
Taco Pescado Frito$4.50
Beer battered fish, cabbage adobada, pico de gallo, crema & queso on a gmo-free crispy corn tortilla.
Chips and Guacamole$8.00
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

647 W. 19th St.

Costa Mesa CA

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
