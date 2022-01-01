Taphouse 6

Go
Family friendly American fare pub food and drink with a MD style seafood and Tex-Mex infusion!

PIZZA

1454 Baltimore Pike

Avg 3.5 (2 reviews)

Popular Items

Taphouse Cobb$13.00
Garden greens, diced chicken, tomatoes, avocado, smoked bacon, jack and cheddar cheese blend.
Chesapeake Pretzel$15.00
Chicken Tenders$9.00
Side Fries$2.49
Whiskey Burger$14.00
Ground steak burger, our Crown Royal whiskey infused BBQ sauce, Guinness beer cheese, onion straws, crispy bacon, served with house chips on a pretzel roll.
Seafood Quesadilla$15.00
Grilled shrimp, scallops, crab dip, cheese blend, Old Bay, roasted red peppers, onions served with sour cream.
Chicken Chesapeake$15.00
Grilled chicken, crab dip, sun dried Roma tomatoes, old bay, cheddar and Jack cheese
10 Wings$16.00
Chicken Fajita Wrap$13.00
Seasoned and grilled chicken, cheese blend, cilantro lime sauce, peppers and onions, seasoned rice, served with house chips.
Pub Burger$12.00
Fresh ground steak burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and cheddar cheese served with house chips on a toasted brioche roll with a side of house made pub sauce.
Location

1454 Baltimore Pike

Hanover PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
