Taste at the Loft - 1021 Heavenly Village Way
Open today 5:00 PM - 9:30 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Location
1021 Heavenly Village Way, South Lake Tahoe CA 96150
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Driftwood Cafe - Lake Tahoe
4.3 • 4,424
1001 Heavenly Village Way South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurant
Lotus Pho - South Lake Tahoe - 4000 Lake Tahoe Blvd Suite 25
No Reviews
4000 Lake Tahoe Blvd Suite 25 South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurant
Flatstick - - Tahoe
3.5 • 15
4101 Lake Tahoe Blvd. Suite 101 South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in South Lake Tahoe
Driftwood Cafe - Lake Tahoe
4.3 • 4,424
1001 Heavenly Village Way South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurant
17 Beach Hut Deli - 17 South Lake Tahoe
4.2 • 1,306
1072 Emerald Bay Rd South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurant
Tahoe Bagel Company - Tahoe Bagel Company - Al Tahoe
4.6 • 177
1018 Al Tahoe Boulevard South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurant