4143 Cedar Avenue

South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Popular Items

Horchata Latte
Our house-made creamy, cinnamon, horchata with espresso.
Horchata is a rice and condensed milk based drink. While it originated in Valencia Spain in the 13th century, we follow the Mexican tradition of the drink.
Cold-Pressed Juice$13.00
16 ounces of raw, organic, cold-pressed juice.
Breakfast Sandwich$8.75
Thick bacon, ham, fried egg, cheddar, and herbs on an english muffin. Warmed and toasted to perfection.
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
A big cinnamon roll with house-made frosting
Breakfast Tacos
A little larger than a street taco and wrapped up in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of house-made salsa.
Sorry, no substitutions on these.
Drip Coffee
Traditional drip coffees from around the world. Organic and fair trade. They change often.
Latte
Comfort in a cup. Espresso and perfectly steamed milk. Feel free to mix in something a little sweet as well.
Hearty Smoothies$10.00
Three delicious whole fruit smoothie options.
Avocado Toast$13.00
Organic fresh avocado, hard-boiled egg, Roma tomatoes, fresh herbs, drizzled with house-made fresh citrus vinaigrette and seasoned with Maldon salt and fresh black pepper. Served on two pieces of telera bread.
Pop Tart$4.00
WAY better than what you remember...
Rotated constantly and the chef's choice. If you have an allergy or major preference let us know. Most common flavors: Strawberry, Lemon, Tangerine, Triple Berry
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm

4143 Cedar Avenue, South Lake Tahoe CA 96150

