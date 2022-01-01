Go
Tavern 19

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

2000 Lowther Drive • $$

Avg 4.4 (126 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish Tacos$18.00
Seared Tuna Salad$16.00
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

2000 Lowther Drive

Eatontown NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
