THB - NV - Reno, Plumb Ln
Open today 4:45 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:45 am - 9:00 pm
Location
400 E Plumb Lane, Reno NV 89502
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Antojitos El Mundo Latino - 1401 S. Wells Ave
No Reviews
1401 S. Wells Ave Reno, NV 89502
View restaurant
Wonder Aleworks NEW - 1041 S. Virginia Street
No Reviews
1041 S. Virginia Street Reno, NV 89502
View restaurant