Go
Toast

The Bitter Alibi

Three story building, two front porches, one great patio, and plenty more!

825 HOUSTON ST • $

Avg 4.7 (696 reviews)

Popular Items

Dumpling's$7.00
Ramen$13.00
Quesadilla$9.00
Full Nachos$14.00
JFC Sando$11.00
Bibimbap Shop$11.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Cash-Only
Table Service
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

825 HOUSTON ST

CHATTANOOGA TN

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hennen's

No reviews yet

Steaks. Seafood. Spirits

Sticky Fingers

No reviews yet

***Delivery available within 4 blocks - 11 - 2 M-F***
Stop by and try our award winning ribs for lunch or dinner. Ask about our private banquet room and kids' menu. Sticky Fingers also offers menu items in bulk quantities so you can serve our "fall-off-the-bone delicious" ribs with all the fixins' at your place without the hassle!

Easy Bistro & Bar

No reviews yet

Easy Bistro & Bar features classically prepared, seasonal cuisine rooted in sustainable, regional ingredients accompanied by unforgettable warmth and professional hospitality under the direction of James Beard semi-finalist Chef Erik Niel.

JMac's

No reviews yet

Wine | People | Wine People
Local wine bar offering 75+ wines by-the-glass, craft beer, charcuterie, and vintage music. Hang local. Drink global.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston