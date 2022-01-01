Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Cedar Falls
  • /
  • Blue Room Lounge - 201 Main Street, Cedar Falls, IA, 50613
Main picView gallery

Blue Room Lounge - 201 Main Street, Cedar Falls, IA, 50613

Open today 10:00 AM - 2:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

201 Main Street

Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am

Location

201 Main Street, Cedar Falls IA 50613

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Roxxy Cedar Falls
orange starNo Reviews
314 Main St Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
George's Local
orange starNo Reviews
108 E 4th St. Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
The Stuffed Olive Cedar Falls
orange starNo Reviews
314 Main St. Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
Singlespeed Brewing Cedar Falls
orange starNo Reviews
128 Main Street Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
The Other Place Cedar Falls - 209 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
209 Main Street Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
David's Taphouse & Dumplings
orange starNo Reviews
200 West 1st Street Suite 107 Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cedar Falls

PepperJax Grill - 20 - Cedar Falls
orange star4.5 • 1,823
6719 University Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
Urban Pie - Cedar Falls
orange star4.3 • 1,006
200 State St Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Cedar Falls IA
orange star4.6 • 717
421 Main Street Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
Starbeck's Smokehouse
orange star4.6 • 538
6607 University Avenue Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
OH MY GRILL
orange star4.7 • 329
2020 COLLEGE ST Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
Little Bigs
orange star4.3 • 123
2210 College Street Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Cedar Falls

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North Liberty

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Coralville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Blue Room Lounge - 201 Main Street, Cedar Falls, IA, 50613

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston