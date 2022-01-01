Go
The Crackpot Seafood Restaurant

See you at the 'Pot!

SEAFOOD

8102 Loch Raven Blvd • $$

Avg 3.2 (154 reviews)

Popular Items

MD Crab Cake$24.00
7 oz all lump crab cake using traditional Maryland style recipe and served with tartar sauce.
1/2 & 1/2 soup
Ranch$0.50
Dressing$0.50
Maryland Crab$6.00
Cream of Crab$7.00
Wings$14.00
A dozen wings tossed with your choice of sauce.
Crabcake$20.00
5oz lump crab cake served with fries & slaw..
Fries$3.00
Cream of crab$7.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

8102 Loch Raven Blvd

Towson MD

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
