Go
Toast

The Eating Establishment

Come in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

317 Main Street • $$

Avg 3.6 (2 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

317 Main Street

Park City UT

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

O.P. Rockwell Cocktail Lounge & Music Hall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Bridge Café and Grill

No reviews yet

Breakfast All Day and Lunch.

Flying Sumo

No reviews yet

Now doing curbside pick up and delivery everyday from 5pm to 9pm.

High West Distillery & Saloon

No reviews yet

Utah’s first legal distillery since 1870, High West's passion is crafting delicious and distinctive whiskeys and helping people appreciate whiskey all in the context of our home, the American West. High West Distillery & Saloon in historic Old Town Park City, the world’s only ski-in gastro distillery that was voted “Best Park City Restaurant” by readers of City Weekly. It has received multiple accolades including a nomination for Best Bar by the James Beard Foundation, and a top-10 ranking on The Daily Meal’s list of 150 Best Bars in America.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston