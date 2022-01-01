The Exchange
Elevate your nightlife.
10 S 5th Street #B100
Location
10 S 5th Street #B100
Minneapolis MN
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
112 Eatery
112 Eatery is open Tues. - Thurs. 5-9PM, Fri. & Sat. 5-10PM. Reservations and Takeout orders can be made via our website.
Red Cow
Come in and enjoy!
Fhima's
A modern take on French Mediterranean cuisine using the highest quality ingredients in partnership with Minnesota and local farmers
Red Rabbit
Come in and enjoy!