Go
Toast

The Farm Bar & Grille

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1181 Elm St • $$

Avg 3.9 (944 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.95
Romaine lettuce, croutons, grilled chicken, Caesar dressing
Build Your Own Burger!$12.95
8oz ground beef, lettuce, tomato
Side Fries$4.95
California Club Wrap$15.95
Grilled chicken, guac, cheese, lettuce, tom, bacon, mayo
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.95
Pulled pork, house-made BBQ sauce
Chicken Tenders$11.95
Mozzarella Bites$9.95
The Rockporter$14.95
Mixed greens, apples, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, blue cheese and blue cheese dressing
The Double Double$15.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, animal sauce
New England Burger$14.95
Maine family farm beef, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1181 Elm St

Manchester NH

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Caesario's Pizza and Subs

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy Fast and Friendly Service!

McGarvey's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Crown Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Firefly American Bistro & Bar

No reviews yet

Firefly American Bistro & Bar is a casually upscale American bistro situated in the heart of Manchester"s downtown district. Firefly embraces the concept of comfort dining by offering inspired classic American fare in a warm, inviting atmosphere. Firefly's extensive wine list, craft beer selections, and creative cocktails compliment the time-honored yet innovative creations of Chef David Becker's seasonal menus, which burst with flavors from around the world. The uptown atmosphere is accentuated by downtown hospitality and friendly, professional service.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston