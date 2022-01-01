The Farm Bar & Grille
Come in and enjoy!
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
1181 Elm St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1181 Elm St
Manchester NH
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Caesario's Pizza and Subs
Come in and Enjoy Fast and Friendly Service!
McGarvey's
Come in and enjoy!
The Crown Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
Firefly American Bistro & Bar
Firefly American Bistro & Bar is a casually upscale American bistro situated in the heart of Manchester"s downtown district. Firefly embraces the concept of comfort dining by offering inspired classic American fare in a warm, inviting atmosphere. Firefly's extensive wine list, craft beer selections, and creative cocktails compliment the time-honored yet innovative creations of Chef David Becker's seasonal menus, which burst with flavors from around the world. The uptown atmosphere is accentuated by downtown hospitality and friendly, professional service.