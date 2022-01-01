The Goose's Acre
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
21 Waterway Ave #140 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
21 Waterway Ave #140
The Woodlands TX
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Baja Cantina & Fiesta
We're passionate about bringing authentic Mexican food with a Latin and/or SoCal flare to The Woodlands along with a hip, inviting environment to hang and connect with family, friends, and colleagues! Come in and enjoy!
Sweet Paris
Welcome to our wonderful world of crêpes!
Mozambik
A culinary adventure through every region of South African!
Uni Sushi
Come in and enjoy!