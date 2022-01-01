Go
Toast

The Goose's Acre

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

21 Waterway Ave #140 • $$

Avg 4.1 (303 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Pickles & Jalapenos$8.00
Sliced dill pickles & jalapenos tossed in our Shiner Bock beer batter and fried golden brown, served with chipotle ranch.
Turkey Melt$12.00
Oven-roasted shaved turkey breast, avocado, pepper bacon, basil mayo and melted Irish cheddar on Texas toast.
Chicken Pub Club Wrap$13.00
Grilled chicken, pepper bacon, avocado, Irish cheddar, lettuce, tomato and BBQ mayo wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
Original Burger$16.00
Half-pound Angus beef patty topped with Irish cheddar, pepper bacon, BBQ sauce on the side and your choice of bun.
Patty Melt$13.00
Half-pound angus beef patty, sauteed grilled onions, melted swiss cheese and honey dijonnaise served on toasted rye bread
Fried Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Fresh, hand-rolled mozzarella battered and fried to a golden brown, served with spicy marinara and peppercorn ranch.
Fish & Chips$14.00
Shiner bock battered fresh Atlantic cod with wedge fries, fresh apple coleslaw and malt vinegar tartar sauce and lemon.
Buffalo Style Chicken Wings$17.00
10 meaty wings served with celery, carrots & your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Chicken Tender Meal$16.00
Hand-breaded chicken tenders served with garlic Parmesan fries, stout honey mustard and peppercorn ranch.
Deluxe Macaroni & Cheese$15.00
Cavatappi noodles tossed in a cheddar and parmesan sauce with cherry tomatoes, scallions and crumbled pepper bacon.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

21 Waterway Ave #140

The Woodlands TX

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Baja Cantina & Fiesta

No reviews yet

We're passionate about bringing authentic Mexican food with a Latin and/or SoCal flare to The Woodlands along with a hip, inviting environment to hang and connect with family, friends, and colleagues!  Come in and enjoy!

Sweet Paris

No reviews yet

Welcome to our wonderful world of crêpes!

Mozambik

No reviews yet

A culinary adventure through every region of South African!

Uni Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston