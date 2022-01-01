The Hobbit Restaurant

Go
An absolute escape from Ocean City. A place to indulge in inventive American cuisine and mouthwatering seafood, while overlooking one of the most picturesque views you have ever laid eyes on.
If you're looking to simply come in for some appetizers and a few cocktails, our bartenders make great company at the bar that maintains the same breathtaking views. So next time you're wondering where to go to enjoy an exceptional meal, stop by The Hobbit and step into a classy, sleek, but most importantly comfortable world of dining excellence. We are located in the bottom floor of the Rivendell Condominium at 81st on the Bay offering our full menu daily beginning at 5 p.m.

121 81st St

$25 Gift Card$25.00
121 81st St

Ocean City MD

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
