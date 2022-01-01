Go
Toast

The Honeysuckle

The Honeysuckle is an elevated chef inspired Southern restaurant. Just outside of Nashville, The Honeysuckle aims to bring the culture of the city to Cool Springs. Features include a raw oyster bar, in-house dry-aged steak and weekend brunch.

1770 Galleria Blvd

No reviews yet

Location

1770 Galleria Blvd

Franklin TN

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wild Ginger Restaurant

No reviews yet

Wild Ginger is a refreshingly distinct fine dining experience located at the heart of Cool Springs-featuring an eclectic blend of Pan-Asian, South American, and Western cuisine in the Pacific Rim style-with succulent selections for all palates, including the popular Miso Seabass, Braised Short Rib, and a wide array of signature maki and tapas. Visit us at dinewildginger.com for reservation and take out orders.

Moe's Original BBQ

No reviews yet

A Southern Soul Food Revival, Serving Fresh Smoked Meats and House-Made Sides and Sauces

Corner Pub Cool Springs

No reviews yet

We are Cool Spring's newest family friendly sports bar.

Chrysalis Modern Italian

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston