The Honeysuckle
The Honeysuckle is an elevated chef inspired Southern restaurant. Just outside of Nashville, The Honeysuckle aims to bring the culture of the city to Cool Springs. Features include a raw oyster bar, in-house dry-aged steak and weekend brunch.
1770 Galleria Blvd
Location
1770 Galleria Blvd
Franklin TN
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Wild Ginger Restaurant
Wild Ginger is a refreshingly distinct fine dining experience located at the heart of Cool Springs-featuring an eclectic blend of Pan-Asian, South American, and Western cuisine in the Pacific Rim style-with succulent selections for all palates, including the popular Miso Seabass, Braised Short Rib, and a wide array of signature maki and tapas. Visit us at dinewildginger.com for reservation and take out orders.
Moe's Original BBQ
A Southern Soul Food Revival, Serving Fresh Smoked Meats and House-Made Sides and Sauces
Corner Pub Cool Springs
We are Cool Spring's newest family friendly sports bar.
Chrysalis Modern Italian
Come in and enjoy!